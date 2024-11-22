The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. Indian first inning was wrapped up in just 150 runs with the pacers from Australia shinned for the hosts. India on the field also took advantage of the pitch as Jasprit Bumrahpicked up three wickets for his side handing India an early advantage in the match. Rishabh Pant Hits ‘Unorthodox’ Six to Pat Cummins During India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah with Back-to-Back Wickets in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

🔥🔥 Boom boom Bumrah! Back to back wickets for the Skipper 🫡🫡 Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith depart! Live - https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo…… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Y1qtGQlCWB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)