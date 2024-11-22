With the India national cricket team struggling against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant did manage to put some respectable total on board. Pant took charge and smashed some excellent shots against the Australian bowling attack. He smashed Pat Cummins for maximum in an unorthodox manner. Known for his fiery batting Pant was the star of the Indian batting lineup. Stump Mic Catches Nathan Lyon Asking Rishabh Pant About IPL 2025 Mega Auction As Duo Have Fun Banter During IND vs AUS 1st Test of BGT 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Hits ‘Unorthodox’ Six to Pat Cummins During India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test

