When IPL 2025 started, advertisements of Dream11 became popular as several big names collaborated with the Indian cricketers, giving them a fun twist. In one such ad, a character named "Jitendra Bhatawadekar" was introduced. It was a fake player that Ranbir Kapoor's team captain, Rohit Sharma, claimed to have in their team to startle Aamir Khan and Suryakumar Yadav. Jitendra Bhatawadekar went viral on social media in no time. Jonny Bairstow made his impressive debut for the Mumbai Indians during his side's 20-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025 Eliminator match. Recently, MI shared a video on their handle, making a unique reference to Jitendra Bhatawadekar. In the video, head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded Jonny Bairstow for his brilliant outing during the high-voltage match. Who is Jitendra Bhatawadekar? Dream11's New IPL 2025 Promo Featuring Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Suryakumar Yadav Has Fans Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

‘Jitendra Bhatawadekar Hi Jonny Hai’

