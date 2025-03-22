Dream11 has been producing some of the most creative advertisements for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it was no different in the IPL 2025 where they had promos featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan which had fans floored with laughter. Their latest promo for the IPL 2025 saw them feature Surya Kumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma as well. As Aamir and Ranbir keep bantering on which of their playing XI's has better players, Rohit named a certain Jitendra Bhatawadekar in their XI which caught Aamir off-guard. While Rohit admitted, he named a non-existent player to shock Aamir, the latter was left wondering who the player is along with Surya Kumar Yadav. Fans loved the hilarious promo and made it viral on social media. ‘Cheating, Sir Cheating’: Ranbir Kapoor Leaves Aamir Khan in Splits After Accidentally Calling Himself ‘Ranbir Singh’ in Hilarious New Ad (Watch Video).

Dream11's New IPL 2025 Promo

Aamir ke liye, Bhatawadekar ko dhundna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai! 😎 Aapne apni team banayi ki nahi? 🤔#Dream11 #AapkiTeamMeinKaun pic.twitter.com/PE11RhzXR6 — Dream11 (@Dream11) March 21, 2025

