Joe Root (86*) played a sensational knock while Jonny Bairstow (71*) continued his brilliant form as England (360, 296/3) defeated New Zealand (329, 326) by seven wickets in the third Test to claim the series 3-0. It was a clinical display by Ben Stokes' men.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)