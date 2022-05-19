Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the rest of the English summer season with a stress fracture to his lower back. The right-arm pacer, who was expected to make his return in the T20 Blast, would not take part this season and a timeframe for his return has not been set yet.

Here's ECB's Statement:

We're all with you and we're all gutted for you, @JofraArcher 😔 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 19, 2022

