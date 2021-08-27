As India stood at 34 before the lunch break, England's second slip, Jonny Bairstow ensured that he didn't go empty-handed and took an excellent catch from behind the stumps on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England. KL Rahul hit Craig Overton's ball on the off-stumps towards the first slip but Bairstow dived in to take the catch. With that extraordinary catch, India lost its first wicket at 34 and the hosts continue to weigh upon the visitors as they trail by 320 runs.

Check Out the Magnificent Catch by Jonny Bairstow:

