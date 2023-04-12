Jos Buttler scored his second consecutive half-century in IPL 2023, during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on Wednesday, April 12. The Rajasthan Royals opener got to the mark in 33 balls. He hit three sixes and one four to score the half-century. This was also his 23rd fifty+ score in the IPL. Jos Buttler Becomes Third Quickest Batter to Score 3,000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Jos Buttler Scores Half-Century

