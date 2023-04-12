Jos Buttler became the third quickest batter in the history of the Indian Premier League, achieving the feat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The Rajasthan Royals' opener took 85 innings to get to this mark, which is second to KL Rahul (80 innings) and Chris Gayle (75 innings). Buttler had won the Orange Cap last year. MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain in IPL to Play 200 Matches for a Single Franchise, Reaches Milestone During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Jos Buttler Completes 3000 Runs in IPL

Jos Buttler Third Quickest to 3000 IPL Runs

