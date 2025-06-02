Josh Inglis showed why he was so highly-rated as he took the attack to Jasprit Bumrah, hitting him for 20 runs in one over during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. This happened in the fifth over of the run chase when the Australian wicketkeeper-batter decided to put Jasprit Bumrah under pressure in his first over, hitting him for two fours and two sixes. The first ball was hit for a four in the mid-wicket region and the third ball was sent flying for a six over long-on. The fifth delivery was once again a four while the last delivery was cut for a six over the third man boundary. Josh Inglis, however, was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the eighth over for 38 runs. Suryakumar Yadav Breaks AB de Villiers’ Record of Most Runs in an IPL Season by a Non-Opener, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

Watch Josh Inglis' Sixes Against Jasprit Bumrah:

