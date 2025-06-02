Suryakumar Yadav scripted a big record to his name as he scored the most runs by a non-opener in an Indian Premier League season. The right-hander achieved the feat during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. Suryakumar Yadav breached the 700-run mark, becoming the first non-opener to do so in an IPL season and with it, overtook the previous record held by AB de Villiers, who had hit 687 runs in IPL 2016. The experienced batter has been in good form for the Mumbai Indians and also became the first player from his team to score 700 runs in an IPL season, having gone past Sachin Tendulkar during the Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans. Marcus Stoinis Aggressively Thumps His Chest After Dismissing Rohit Sharma During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (See Pics and Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks AB de Villiers' Record

RECORD BROKEN: Suryakumar Yadav beats AB de Villiers’ tally for most runs by a non-opener in an IPL season! pic.twitter.com/qI7DNwJoFc — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) June 1, 2025

