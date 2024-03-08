Kane Williamson and New Zealand Test team captain Tim Southee are playing their 100th Test match. Both have had a very good career. While entering the ground during NZ vs AUS 2nd Test match both Williamson and Southee bought their kids out. To this heartwarming moment, the crowd stood up on their feet and gave them a standing ovation. Only a few cricketers have been able to complete 100 Test matches in their career and these two Kiwi superstars are now one of them. Head Coach Rahul Dravid Hands Special Cap to Ravi Ashwin As Indian Spinner Features in His 100th Test.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)