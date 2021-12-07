Mayank Agarwal's name was registered on the Wankhede Honours Board after his spectacular performance in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. The opener subsequently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. And Kevin Pietersen, who too happened to feature on the board, saw that he was spelled 'Pieterson' instead of 'Pietersen' and wrote, "Please ask them to spell my name correctly brother!"

See Mayank Agarwal's Post:

This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats pic.twitter.com/Z8rzIfr0X3 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 7, 2021

And Here's Kevin Pietersen's Response:

Please ask them to spell my name correctly brother! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 7, 2021

