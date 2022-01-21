Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka will face each other on the opening day of BPL T20 2022 in match 2 of the competition. The game has a start time of 06:00 PM IST. Unfortunately, no live telecast will be available but fans can tune into FanCode to catch the live streaming.

The time has come to indulge in some top-quality cricket once again as 6️⃣ teams fight for the ultimate trophy! 🔥 📺 Catch all the action from the #BPL2022 on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/lr5xUr0sLW#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/0f1WAmIhVi — FanCode (@FanCode) January 20, 2022

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Soumya Sarkar, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam, Nabil Samad, Yasir Ali, Rony Talukdar, Sharifullah, Jaker Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mahedi Hasan, Khaled Ahmed

Minister Group Dhaka Squad: Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Shahzad(w), Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Rubel Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi

