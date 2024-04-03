Kolkata Knight Riders have registered the second-highest total in IPL history, scoring 272/7 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on April 3. The Knight Riders opted to bat first and attacked right from the outset with Sunil Narine top-scoring with 85 runs off 39 balls. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 54 runs off 27 balls while cameos from Andre Russell (41 off 19) and Rinku Singh (26 off eight deliveries) helped KKR post this mammoth score. Earlier this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad had posted the highest total in IPL history when they smashed 277 against Mumbai Indians. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About KKR’s Batting Sensation in IPL 2024.

KKR Register Second-Highest IPL Total

Ladies & gentlemen, cue the drum roll for our highest #TATAIPL score! 🥁🔥 pic.twitter.com/VYaXT15VIP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

