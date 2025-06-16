India and England are all set to clash in a five-match Test series starting from June 20, Team India has reached England and have started their preparations. Ahead of that, star cricketers of both teams, England captain Ben Stokes and star Indian cricketer KL Rahul participated some unconventional challenges that tested their skills away from the conventional 22 yards of a cricket pitch. It was part of a campaign of the brand Red Bull. Throughout several challenges KL Rahul and Ben Stokes had to show some precision hitting as they had to hit some moving targets under special circumstances. Fans loved the challenges the two participated in and made the video viral on social media. Ben Stokes Expresses Confidence in Resuming All-Rounder Duties Ahead of England’s Test Summer.

KL Rahul, Ben Stokes Participate it Red Bull's 'Ultimate Cricket Challenge'

