KL Rahul showcased his talent once again and he announced his arrival to form in style. Enroute to his 28-ball 57, Rahul smashed Wayne Parnell for a six over deep square leg. The Indian opener made good use of uses his wrists to play an impressive shot. Rahul's innings was cut short by Keshav Maharaj after he slammed five fours and four sixes. Snake Found on Field During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Interrupts Play (Watch Video).

WHAT. A. SHOT! 👌 👌@klrahul unleashes one for a superb MAXIMUM! 👏 👏 Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/58z7VHDrFw Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/94YIc0uIA2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)