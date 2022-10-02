The play between India and South Africa at Barsapara Stadium was interrupted as a snake was spotted on the field. The game was halted as the ground staff tried to take the animal away from the field.

Watch Video

Snake Stops Play

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)