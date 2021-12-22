Marnus Labuschagne displaced England Joe Root to become the top-ranked batter in Test cricket in the latest ICC rankings. Babar Azam also reclaimed the top spot in the T20I rankings.

See Tweets:

🔝 Labuschagne dethrones Root 💪 Starc makes significant gains Australia stars shine in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. 👉 https://t.co/DNEarZ8zhm pic.twitter.com/W3Aoiy3ARP — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

🔹 Babar Azam surges to the 🔝 🔹 Mohammad Rizwan into the top three 🔥 Significant gains for Pakistan batters in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/hBFKXGWUp4 pic.twitter.com/qqUfYsFGkA — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

