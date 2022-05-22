Liam Livingstone made an absolute mockery of Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling as his 49-run knock off 22 balls helped Punjab Kings end their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win. Chasing 158 to win, Punjab achieved the target with 4.5 overs to spare. Shikhar Dhawan (39) and Jonny Bairstow (23) were amongst the runs as well. For Sunrisers, Fazalhaq Farooqi got two wickets with Umran Malik and J Suchith taking one each.

