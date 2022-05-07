Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided that Kolkata Knight Riders will bowl first in IPL 2022 match 53 against Lucknow Super Giants. Umesh Yadav misses out for KKR due to injury. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan comes into the LSG squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

