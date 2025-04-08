Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has the orange cap on his head and he has once again guided LSG to a sensational win against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, LSG posted a total of 238/3 on the board. They achieved the score riding on the tremendous 36-ball 87 from Nicholas Pooran. Chasing it, KKR got defeated by 4 runs. For his 36-ball 87, Pooran was awarded the man of the match award. KKR vs LSG Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Four Runs in IPL 2025.

Nicholas Pooran Wins Man of the Match Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)