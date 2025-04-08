Lucknow Super Giants scalped a narrow 4-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 and secured their third victory of the season. Batting first, they posted a huge total of 238/3 on the board riding on the clean striking from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Aiden Markram also contributed. Pooran was in a rampage mode, powering the LSG innings. Chasing it, KKR were off to a flier and after six overs scored 90 runs and were cruising at one point. Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal against Shardul Thakur took away their momentum and despite Rinku Singh's late flourish, they ended short of the target. Shardul Thakur Funny Memes Go Viral After He Bowls Five Wides in One Over During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 Runs

