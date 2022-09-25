Deepti Sharma sparked the old controversy after she ran out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end to seal a historic clean sweep for India. The dismissal divided fans. However, according to the updated playing conditions by ICC which will come into effect from October 01, 2022, onwards, the Mankad dismissal will be moved from from ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section.

Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride to help India complete a 3-0 series win in England 🙌🏻 Details ⬇️#ENGvIND | #IWC https://t.co/MFSxfMLBkd — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)