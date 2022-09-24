Deepti Sharma pulled off a Mankad run out to dismiss Charlotte Dean, pick the final England wicket as India beat the hosts by 16 runs in the 3rd ODI to sweep the series 3-0. Sharma knocked over the bails as soon as Dean stepped out of her crease as she was trying to deliver the ball. The matter was referred to the third umpire who ruled it as a dismissal.

Deepti Sharma Pulls off Mankad Dismissal:

INDIA WIN! 🇮🇳 What an INCREDIBLE finish! 😲🤯 Deepti Sharma does a Mankad to Charlie Dean to seal victory for the tourists. A win for India by 16 runs. 📻 Reaction on @BBCSounds and @5liveSport extra 📲 Updates and video highlights ⬇️#BBCCricket #ENGvIND — Test Match Special (@bbctms) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)