Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer were introduced as the Impact Players in the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match. While Pathirana replaced Shivam Dube, Venkatesh was introduced as a replacement for Suyash Sharma. Dube scored a 34-ball 48 in the first innings while Sharma bowled three overs for 29 runs. Venkatesh, meanwhile, was dismissed for nine runs off four balls.

Matheesha Pathirana Named CSK's Impact Player

KKR Introduce Venkatesh Iyer as Impact Player

Venkatesh Iyer 🟢 Suyash Sharma 🔴 Our Impact Sub for the night 🙌 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)