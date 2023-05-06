Matheesha Pathirana won the Man of the Match award in the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The fast bowler was in fine form in the game as he took three wickets for just 15 runs in his quota of four overs. He took the wickets of Nehal Wadhera, Tristan Stubbs and also Arshad Khan. Fan Holds 'Sorry Dear Husband, Dhoni Is 1st Crush' Placard for MS Dhoni at CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match, Picture Goes Viral!.

Matheesha Pathirana Wins Man of the Match

Matheesha Pathirana with the Player Of The Match award. The future of CSK and Sri Lankan cricket! pic.twitter.com/4lck1h2p7M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

