MS Dhoni enjoys a massive following all across the country and needless to say, he is an absolute fan favourite wherever he goes. In Chennai, Dhoni is regarded as the 'Thala' and fans at the Chepauk cheer loudly whenever he is seen in the middle. A fan was seen holding a placard for the CSK captain as the four-time champions faced Mumbai Indians in Chennai. The placard was an interesting one as it read, "Sorry Dear Husband, MS Dhoni Is 1st Crush." The picture of the fan holding the placard has gone viral on social media. John Cena Shares Picture of MS Dhoni Doing 'You Can't See Me' Gesture During IPL 2023 Match, Post Goes Viral!.

Fan's Placard for MS Dhoni

