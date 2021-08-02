Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first India vs England Test due to concussion after being hit on the head during a practice session. "The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation," read BCCI's statement.

NEWS 🚨- Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test due to concussion. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation. More details here - https://t.co/6B5ESUusRO #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UgOeHt2VQQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2021

