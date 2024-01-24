Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz on his official Instagram account went on to share a story where he posted his photo with the famous Ram anthem- "Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain" by Jubin Nautiyal. The anthem is getting famous because of the recent Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya. Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and will be hoping to make a comeback in the playing XI for the new season. Rachin Ravindra, Phoebe Litchfield Clinch ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Awards; Bas De Leede and Queentor Abel Named Associate Cricketers of the Year.

