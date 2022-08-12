MI Emirates have assembled a power-packed team for the inaugural edition of UAE's International League T20. The team, which was announced by the franchise on social media, features the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult.

MI Emirates Team for UAE's IL T20:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)