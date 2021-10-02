Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and would bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2. For Mumbai, Jayant Yadav replaced Rahul Chahar in the playing XI while Prithvi Shaw made a return for Delhi Capitals in place of Lalit Yadav.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

