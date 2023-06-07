Ahead of the Ashes 2023 series against Australia, a big boost comes for England as their spinner Moeen Ali has decided to come out of retirement. With him coming out of retirement, the England cricket team has added the left-handed batter to their squad for the first two Test matches of the Ashes 2023. Jack Leach, England Spinner, Ruled Out of Ashes 2023 With Back Stress Fracture.

Moeen Ali Comes Out of Test Retirement

BREAKING: Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement and been added to England's squad for the first two Ashes Tests pic.twitter.com/rohcKftSUp — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 7, 2023

Moeen Ali Added to England's Squad For First Two Ashes

BREAKING: Moeen Ali has been added to the England squad for the first two Ashes Test matches.pic.twitter.com/7Z3KtHAnSS — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)