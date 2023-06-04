A massive blow for England ahead of the high voltage Ashes 2023 in the summer as reliable left arm spinner Jack Leach got ruled out of the series with a back stress injury. Leach has been the frontline spinner for England for the last few years and him missing out will be a potent weapon taken out of the armoury of Ben Stokes. He now has to come up with a contingency plan.

Jack Leach Ruled out Of Ashes

Jack Leach ruled out of the Ashes due to a stress fracture. pic.twitter.com/GtqyorUQsu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2023

