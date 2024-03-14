Mohammed Shami made the news after he 'liked' a tweet from a fan that criticised a player who faked an injury to be fit for the IPL. On March 13, the Gujarat Titans' pacer took to social media to share an update where he stated that he had his stitches removed from his heel after 15 days of surgery. A fan with the username 'Ctrlmemes_' responded to that post and wrote, "Shami bhai gave his 100 percent even when he was in pain during worldcup, then there is one chapri kalu who shown fake injury to keep himself available for IPL." While fans have stated that this comment was directed at Hardik Pandya, others were surprised to find out that Shami liked this tweet, stating that he must not have read the whole thing. Fans have reacted after spotting Shami's 'like' on that response by the fan. Mohammed Shami Falls for Parody Accounts of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath? Fans Share Images Claiming Pacer’s Replies.

Mohammed Shami 'Likes' Tweet Slamming Player

Md shami liked 😂 and this is not even edited 😭#RohitSharma #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/KoasztTyBs — Aayu sha #Ro45 (@45_ayusha) March 13, 2024

Screenshot of Shami Liking Tweet Blasting Player for Faking Injury

Mohammed Shami liking fan's tweet (Source: Twitter @mdsham11)

'No Way'

no way he liked 🥶🥶 — Messi ABD (Choklination Founder) (@ABDmessiGOAT) March 13, 2024

'Must Have Read First Line'

Shami only read the First Line I Guess — Pandu Raju (@CSKianPaanduRaj) March 14, 2024

Another Similar Sentiment

Probably Shami hasn't read fully...😅 — Naren (@chatwithnaren) March 13, 2024

One More

After reading the first few lines he would have liked the comment. I am expecting he didn't read the whole comment. — Suresh (@Suresh73894704) March 13, 2024

'Hardik Was Truly Injured'

Bhai players bas do chij ka bhooka hai ek world cup aur dusra IPL So hardik ko sach Mai injury huyi hogi — rishabh 18 (@rishabh18v) March 13, 2024

