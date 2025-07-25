Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett were involved in a heated exchange during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford on July 24. This incident took place on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, where the two cricketers were seen engaging in a war of words. In a video which has gone viral, Mohammed Siraj was seen losing his cool as he argued with Ben Duckett. The England opener was talking to umpire Rod Tucker when the argument took place. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley took the attack to the Indian bowlers on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 with a solid 166-run opening partnership after India were bowled out for 358 in their first innings. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj was fined by the ICC for his aggressive celebration after he had dismissed Ben Duckett in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test. Ben Duckett Almost Drops His Bat Onto His Stumps As He Loses Control After Facing Anshul Kamboj’s Delivery During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage in Heated Exchange

Tempers flared between Ben Duckett and M. Siraj. 🔥#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/Y3btplYguV pic.twitter.com/MmTP86rXNU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 24, 2025

