Ben Duckett experienced a nervous moment as he almost dropped his bat onto his stumps after facing a delivery from Anshul Kamboj during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on July 24. This happened on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 when Anshul Kamboj bowled his first over and it was the fourth delivery, which Ben Duckett attempted to cut. He hit the ball alright but subsequently lost control of his bat, which slipped out of his hand and landed right next to his stumps. The left-hander was lucky that the ball did not land on his stumps, which would have led to an unfortunate dismissal. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media. Ben Stokes Picks Up His First Five-Wicket Haul in Tests Since 2017, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ben Duckett Almost Drops His Bat Onto His Stumps

A close call for Ben Duckett 😅



Have you ever seen this before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JJJhuCwOu3— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

