MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated sports personalities in India. He has tormented batters with his marauding bat and made world cricket his happy hunting. Also, he is among the finest leaders to have played the game. Besides Dhoni being a legendary cricketer, he is an amazing human being and both former and current cricketers have spoken volumes of Dhoni's humbleness. Even people outside the cricketing fraternity have been touched by the former Indian captain's behaviour. Writer and Producer Devaiah Bopanna, in conversation with Chalchitra Talks, shares a story of his meeting with Dhoni and described how amazed he was by his down-to-earth behaviour. 'Ambati Rayudu Is Retired, We Do Have a Place for You in CSK’ MS Dhoni Gives a Witty Response to Yogi Babu’s Plea To Play for Chennai Super Kings (Watch Video)

Devaiah Bopanna Shares Heartwarming Story of His Meeting With MS Dhoni

Meeting M.S. DHONI! 😱 Here's @devaiahPB sharing his story of meeting the legend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c0yPtOPQGO — Chalchitra Talks (@ChalchitraT) July 11, 2023

