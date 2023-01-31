New Delhi, Jan 31: Ahead of the Test series against Australia, former India captain Virat Kohli visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The photos of the couple's Asharam trip have gone viral on social media, in which Virat and Anushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram. Virat Kohli Basks in the Sun, India Batting Star Seen in Relaxed Mood Ahead of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (See Pic).

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month.

The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.