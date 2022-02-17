Mumbai Indians recruited left-arm pacer Mohd. Arshad Khan at the IPL 2022 mega auction as they bought the cricketer for INR 20 Lakh. Khan is unknown to the mainstream population so the record IPL champions shared a video showcasing the bowler's quality.

📽️ Just over 2️⃣ minutes of our new recruit Mohd. Arshad Khan showcasing his talent 👊💥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/iavq0p2mvw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 17, 2022

