Mysore Warriors will play against Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy on Thursday, August 25 in the qualifier-2. The match is going to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is slated to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the FanCode app and website.

Check Maharaja Trophy Qualifier live streaming details:

The Gulbarga Mystics lost out on a direct spot in the final, but they’ve got another shot. The Mysore Warriors won a thrilling Eliminator and have winning momentum. Join us for a thriller at 7pm!🙌🏼 Catch all the live action on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada and Fancode! pic.twitter.com/7EBmXmwwCF — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 25, 2022

