India national cricket team ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took the dangerous wicket of Australian opener Travis Head during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Travis Head departed after scoring 39 runs off 33 balls, including seven boundaries. Travis Head's dismissal was crucial because the left-handed batter started to change his gear and before he could trouble Indian bowlers, Varun Chakaravarthy removed him. Netizens reacted after Varun removed 'dangerous' Travis Head. Here are some of the memes. Travis Head Wicket Video: Varun Chakaravarthy Removes ‘Dangerous’ Australian Opener for 39 Runs During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

'National Hero'

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY IS A NATIONAL HERO...!!! 🇮🇳🔥 — 18NotOut (@18Not_Out) March 4, 2025

'Varun Chakaravarthy Has Done It'

Varun Chakravarthy is Done it bro 🔥 — SAMO SHAH (@ch76891) March 4, 2025

Brilliant Spin Bowling from Varun Chakaravarthy

Great to watch this frame Travis Head into the dug out what a feeling it was thanks to Brilliant spin bowling of Varun Chakravarthy 🔥🔥💯👏#INDvsAUS#varunchakravarthy#RohitSharma𓃵pic.twitter.com/xuRHozOhH0 — Yash k_335 (@335Yash) March 4, 2025

Varun Chakaravarthy Stopped Indian Fans from Depression

'Travis Head ko Bheja Pavilion'

Varun Chakravarthy ne Travis Head ko bheja pavilion pehla hi ball pe! 😎🔥 Ek dum 'Entry li aur Exit de diya' moment! 🚪😂#INDvsAUS — Shresth Patel (@Eiga_psYch022) March 4, 2025

'Rockstar'

Varun Chakaravarthy to Travis Head

Varun Chakravarthy to Travis Head: pic.twitter.com/pQqvHuwQbi — Kartik Singh Solanki (@pratappura3696) March 4, 2025

