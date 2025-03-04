India national cricket team wily spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed dangerous Australian opener Travis Head for 39 runs during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the eighth over. Varun bowled a tossed-up delivery on full and middle. Travis Head went with the lofted shot. However, he miscued it, and vice captain Shubman Gill took an easy catch at the long-off region. Travis Head departed after scoring 39 runs off 33 balls, including seven boundaries. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs AUS Matches Ahead of Semi-Final Match in CT 2025.

Varun Chakravarthy Gets the Price Wicket of Travis Head

Varun gets the big wicket! Head falls for 39, caught by Gill at long-off!#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VPSZ2PMEDY — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 4, 2025

