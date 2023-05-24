Fans thought Mumbai Indians submitted the wrong team sheet after choosing to bat first with Chris Jordan listed to come at number seven in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, May 24. Jordan is primarily a bowler and although he can bat a bit, fans thought that having someone like Nehal Wadhera on the list of potential Impact Player did not make sense. See some reactions below.

Here's MI's Playing XI and Subs List

The Teams are IN for the #Eliminator! Take a look at the two sides 👌🏻👌🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1w8dt#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/oMpt9ugDhj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

'MI Submitted Wrong Team Sheet'

I see 2 possibilities, either Rohit got confused at the toss as captains often have this IPL, or Wadhera was there in the other team sheet and Shokeen would have come in as an IP. Because as of now, MI are batting first and they have Jordan at 7. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 24, 2023

— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 24, 2023

'Definitely Wrong'

MI team sheet here is definitely wrong ?! #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/aEZuNxCV7P — Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) May 24, 2023

'Wrong Team Sheet'

'Why'

MI submitted wrong team sheet? Why is Wadhera listed as a Substitute#IPL2023 — Aries (@ariescric) May 24, 2023

Wrong Team Sheet or Being Crafty?

I really want to know whether MI are attempting a crafty use of the Impact Player (only if Tilak - the probable replacement - gets dismissed or they don’t need an extra bat would it come into effect) or just submitted the wrong team sheet 🫣😂 — Saumya Mehta (@saumyameh) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)