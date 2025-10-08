The Nepal national cricket team registered a comprehensive 58-run win against the Kuwait national cricket team in their Group 2 match at the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. Batting first, Nepal posted a fighting total of 141-7 in 20 overs. Opener Kushal Bhurtel played a superb knock of 66 runs off 56 deliveries, including six boundaries. With the ball, Naveenraj Rajendran and Anudeep Chenthamara scalped two wickets apiece. In response, Kuwait were bundled out for just 83 runs after a brilliant show by Nepal with the ball. Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, and captain Rohit Paudel took two wickets each as the Rhinos started their campaign on a winning note. UAE Beat Qatar by Seven Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Alishan Sharafu's Unbeaten Half-Century Help United Arab Emirates Register Easy Win.

Winning Start for Nepal

