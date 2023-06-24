Nepal's hopes of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are now all but ended as they suffer their third loss in the Group Stages of the Qualifiers and fail to move into the Super Six stage. They scored a modest 167 after batting first and Netherlands did not find any difficulty to chase the total down. Max O'Dowd and Bas de Leede starred as Netherlands chased the total down in 27.1 overs and 7 wickets in hand. Netherlands now ensure their place in the Super Six stage with their second win.

Nepal Crash Out of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Max O'Dowd was in blistering form during Netherlands' massive win over Nepal 🔥 He is the @aramco #POTM for his 75-ball 90 🌟#CWC23 | #NEDvNEP pic.twitter.com/8oCflgaTiC — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2023

