The newly reunited Hardik Pandya is likely to miss IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians. The Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain when he rejoined the squad. Pandya got his ankle injured back in the ICC CWC 2023. Since then Pandya has already missed a series against Australia and now South Africa. His availability for a series against Afghanistan is also denied. Currently, there is no update on Pandya's injury. Rishabh Pant ‘Narrates’ his Journey Post Car Accident in This Latest TV Commercial (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya to miss IPL 2024

