Domestic cricket sees a new controversy as two stars of the Delhi domestic cricket team. Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey have asked to leave Delhi in the upcoming Domestic season. Nitish has recently led North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy and Dhruv Shorey featured in the team for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy being a consistent performer in Ranji Trophy 2023. Due to repeated controversy within the DDCA, the duo has asked for a NOC to leave the state association. Questions Arise On Eden Gardens' Safety After Fire Scare Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023.

Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey Reportedly Set to Leave Delhi

Breaking: Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana want to leave Delhi. Have asked for NOC from DDCA — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) August 11, 2023

