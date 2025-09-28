Will there be no Abhishek Sharma to open for India? Will Sanju Samson open the innings with Shubman Gill instead? A TV inside the press box at the Dubai International Stadium showed such before the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final, slated to be played at the same venue on Sunday, September 28, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The TV screen showed that Pakistan won the toss in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final and inserted India to bat and for the Men in Blue, Shubman Gill had Sanju Samson as his opening partner and not Abhishek Sharma, who has batted at the top of the order all throughout the Asia Cup 2025. The picture of the TV screen, shared by Pakistan journalist Danyal Rasool, also showed Shaheen Afridi opening the bowling for Pakistan. India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

TV in Dubai Stadium Press Box Show Pakistan to Bowl First After Winning Toss; Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson Open for India

The TV in the press box appears to have decided that Pakistan won the toss and put India in pic.twitter.com/h5uLthHsMl — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pakistan journalist Danyal Rasool), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

