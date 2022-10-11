New Zealand are building momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by nine wickets in the T20I encounter. Finn Allen scored a brilliant half-century as he stitched a 117-run opening partnership with Devon Conway to see the Black Caps through. Pakistan had an off day as they struggled in the game.

